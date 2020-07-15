All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 3655 Dellefield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
3655 Dellefield St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3655 Dellefield St

3655 Dellefield Street · (813) 443-0995 ext. 17
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3655 Dellefield Street, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3655 Dellefield St · Avail. Aug 7

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
3655 Dellefield St Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Seven Springs! $1300/mo. Available August 7th! - Fantastic well kept home with curb appeal available in the Seven Springs Homes 2 Community! This amazing open plan welcomes natural light into its interior. ~1900sf. Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of living space to accommodate a dining room, office, living room and family room. Newer tile and wood flooring. Ceiling fans and neutral paint give you a comfortable feeling. Kitchen has all appliances for your convenience and a pantry. Attached garage with w/d hook ups and remotes. Welcoming back yard to relax with friends and family. Community is close to entertainment, shopping and access to SR 54 for beach and your work commute.

No Pets Allowed.

No trailer parking on property.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit Required upon lease signing

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/Dryer HOOK-UPS ONLY
Ceiling Fans
Garage door opener with remotes
Tile/Vinyl Flooring
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit Required upon lease signing

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4960276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Dellefield St have any available units?
3655 Dellefield St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3655 Dellefield St have?
Some of 3655 Dellefield St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Dellefield St currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Dellefield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Dellefield St pet-friendly?
No, 3655 Dellefield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 3655 Dellefield St offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Dellefield St offers parking.
Does 3655 Dellefield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 Dellefield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Dellefield St have a pool?
No, 3655 Dellefield St does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Dellefield St have accessible units?
Yes, 3655 Dellefield St has accessible units.
Does 3655 Dellefield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Dellefield St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3655 Dellefield St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3655 Dellefield St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3655 Dellefield St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity