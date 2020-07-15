Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

3655 Dellefield St Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Seven Springs! $1300/mo. Available August 7th! - Fantastic well kept home with curb appeal available in the Seven Springs Homes 2 Community! This amazing open plan welcomes natural light into its interior. ~1900sf. Two Bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of living space to accommodate a dining room, office, living room and family room. Newer tile and wood flooring. Ceiling fans and neutral paint give you a comfortable feeling. Kitchen has all appliances for your convenience and a pantry. Attached garage with w/d hook ups and remotes. Welcoming back yard to relax with friends and family. Community is close to entertainment, shopping and access to SR 54 for beach and your work commute.



No Pets Allowed.



No trailer parking on property.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer/Dryer HOOK-UPS ONLY

Ceiling Fans

Garage door opener with remotes

Tile/Vinyl Flooring

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



First Months Rent, Last Months Rent and Security Deposit Required upon lease signing



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



