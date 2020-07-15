3106 Vanceboro Street

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has everything you need! An updated modern home, walking inside you find the living room connecting the kitchen and dining room area all with tiled flooring running throughout the property. Kitchen is equipped with decorative tiled flooring, granite counter tops and breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space. Dining room has its own separate room with double doors and access to the back yard. Master bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet with mirrored doors. Master bathroom comes stocked with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a tiled standing shower. Two additional bedrooms a second full bathroom, utility room and a fenced in back yard with a large paved floor.



Visit www.Goalproperties.com today to apply!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.