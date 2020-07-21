All apartments in Pasco County
2817 WILSON ROAD
Last updated March 10 2020 at 9:13 PM

2817 WILSON ROAD

2817 Wilson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Wilson Road, Pasco County, FL 34638

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL AND REMODELED 3/1 HOME ON ACREAGE! THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY WITH GRGEOUS NEW FLOORING AND AND REMODELED KITCHEN AND MORE! THE HOME IS ON ACREADE WITH PRIVACY AND ALLOWS FOR NO DEED RESTRICTIONS FOR COMMUNITY. THERE ARE THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE PRETTY FULL BATH AS WELL AS A BONUS ROOM! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS UNIQUE FIND LOCATED CLOSE AND EASY ACCESS TO COMMUTE AS WELL. PETS CONSIDERED BUT NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS. CALL TODAY TO SEE THE HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 WILSON ROAD have any available units?
2817 WILSON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 2817 WILSON ROAD have?
Some of 2817 WILSON ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 WILSON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2817 WILSON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 WILSON ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2817 WILSON ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2817 WILSON ROAD offer parking?
No, 2817 WILSON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2817 WILSON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 WILSON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 WILSON ROAD have a pool?
No, 2817 WILSON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2817 WILSON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2817 WILSON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 WILSON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2817 WILSON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 WILSON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 WILSON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
