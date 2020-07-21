2817 WILSON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL AND REMODELED 3/1 HOME ON ACREAGE! THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY WITH GRGEOUS NEW FLOORING AND AND REMODELED KITCHEN AND MORE! THE HOME IS ON ACREADE WITH PRIVACY AND ALLOWS FOR NO DEED RESTRICTIONS FOR COMMUNITY. THERE ARE THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE PRETTY FULL BATH AS WELL AS A BONUS ROOM! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS UNIQUE FIND LOCATED CLOSE AND EASY ACCESS TO COMMUTE AS WELL. PETS CONSIDERED BUT NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS. CALL TODAY TO SEE THE HOME!