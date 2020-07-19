All apartments in Pasco County
12713 Oak Hollow Ct.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

12713 Oak Hollow Ct.

12713 Oak Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

12713 Oak Hollow Court, Pasco County, FL 33525
Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
LIVE IN THE BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF LAKE JOVITA! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with 2-car garage in the beautiful community of Lake Jovita, in the rolling hills of Pasco County. The kitchen features corian counters with raised bar, large pantry, and is open to the living and breakfast areas. The master bedroom is large, and bath includes dual sinks, walk-in shower, and separate soaking tub. Included are also two walk-in closets. The master bedroom is large, and bath includes dual sinks, walk-in shower, and separate soaking tub. Included are also two walk-in closets. The two extra bedrooms have a bath in between, and are away from the master for privacy. Laundry room located inside the of home, just off the garage entrance. Lake Jovita offers two 18-hole championship golf courses, open to the public. Come visit Lake Jovita - located just 35 minutes north of Tampa.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4558311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. have any available units?
12713 Oak Hollow Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. have?
Some of 12713 Oak Hollow Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12713 Oak Hollow Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. offers parking.
Does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. has a pool.
Does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12713 Oak Hollow Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
