Pasco County, FL
10448 Sky Flower Court
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:53 PM

10448 Sky Flower Court

10448 Sky Flower Court · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10448 Sky Flower Court, Pasco County, FL 34638

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2915 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10448 Sky Flower Court have any available units?
10448 Sky Flower Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10448 Sky Flower Court currently offering any rent specials?
10448 Sky Flower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10448 Sky Flower Court pet-friendly?
No, 10448 Sky Flower Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 10448 Sky Flower Court offer parking?
No, 10448 Sky Flower Court does not offer parking.
Does 10448 Sky Flower Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10448 Sky Flower Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10448 Sky Flower Court have a pool?
Yes, 10448 Sky Flower Court has a pool.
Does 10448 Sky Flower Court have accessible units?
No, 10448 Sky Flower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10448 Sky Flower Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10448 Sky Flower Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10448 Sky Flower Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10448 Sky Flower Court does not have units with air conditioning.
