2204 Section Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning online portal

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e52590000 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This nice two bedroom home is located off Ocoee-Apopka Rd. (CR 437) just minutes to downtown Apopka and a shopping center. It includes a spacious floor plan with a good size kitchen, breakfast nook & pantry, central heat/air and full size washer/dryer hookups with water, sewer and lawn service included in the rent. Small pets under 20 lbs. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.