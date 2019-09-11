All apartments in Paradise Heights
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

2204 Section Dr.

2204 Section Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Section Drive, Paradise Heights, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e52590000 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This nice two bedroom home is located off Ocoee-Apopka Rd. (CR 437) just minutes to downtown Apopka and a shopping center. It includes a spacious floor plan with a good size kitchen, breakfast nook & pantry, central heat/air and full size washer/dryer hookups with water, sewer and lawn service included in the rent. Small pets under 20 lbs. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Section Dr. have any available units?
2204 Section Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise Heights, FL.
What amenities does 2204 Section Dr. have?
Some of 2204 Section Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Section Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Section Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Section Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Section Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Section Dr. offer parking?
No, 2204 Section Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Section Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Section Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Section Dr. have a pool?
No, 2204 Section Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Section Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2204 Section Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Section Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Section Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2204 Section Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2204 Section Dr. has units with air conditioning.

