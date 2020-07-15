16330 SW 109th Ave

Amenities
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723
Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian tile + Laminate wood floors,Washer & Dryer New Water heater and AC ( saves money the electrical bill) New Roof, Ample space in the backyard for Get-togethers and Relaxation by the Lake Very nice kitchen Hampton Bay Ceiling fans, Flower Garden, Storage, Alarm, Accordion Shutters, Egress Lock. HD Video Available. Call us at any time, WE PICK UP!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179723
Property Id 179723
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5897841)