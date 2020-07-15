All apartments in Palmetto Estates
16330 SW 109th Ave

16330 Southwest 109th Avenue · (585) 880-8568
Location

16330 Southwest 109th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL 33157
Palmetto Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1848 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing Home at Pine Lake 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179723

Single Family Home For Rent on a beautiful lake, which the sun sets everyday on Quiet Neighborhood Graded A schools less then 5 Minutes Away from CORAL REEF High the Turnpike has Colombian tile + Laminate wood floors,Washer & Dryer New Water heater and AC ( saves money the electrical bill) New Roof, Ample space in the backyard for Get-togethers and Relaxation by the Lake Very nice kitchen Hampton Bay Ceiling fans, Flower Garden, Storage, Alarm, Accordion Shutters, Egress Lock. HD Video Available. Call us at any time, WE PICK UP!
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16330 SW 109th Ave have any available units?
16330 SW 109th Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16330 SW 109th Ave have?
Some of 16330 SW 109th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16330 SW 109th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16330 SW 109th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16330 SW 109th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16330 SW 109th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Estates.
Does 16330 SW 109th Ave offer parking?
No, 16330 SW 109th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16330 SW 109th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16330 SW 109th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16330 SW 109th Ave have a pool?
No, 16330 SW 109th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16330 SW 109th Ave have accessible units?
No, 16330 SW 109th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16330 SW 109th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16330 SW 109th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16330 SW 109th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16330 SW 109th Ave has units with air conditioning.
