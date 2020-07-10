/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
203 Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
68 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
9108 SW 161st Ter
9108 Southwest 161st Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1856 sqft
Amazing single home & location 1 story 4Be/3Ba - Property Id: 179714 A MUST SEE!!!.. Beautiful and spacious one story 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the private community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8532 SW 139th Ter
8532 SW 139th Ter, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2211 sqft
Amazing Huge Townhouse in Tuscany Villas 2Be/3Ba - Property Id: 180321 A MUST SEE!!!...Exclusive Tuscany Villas unit in the Palmetto Bay/The Falls area, east of US1. Immaculate and spacious 2 bedroom/3 bath/den townhouse, overlooking the canal.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15100 SW 89 Ave
15100 Southwest 89th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
Beautiful Studio in Palmetto Bay - Property Id: 304357 New large and modern studio in the heart of Palmetto Bay. With bathroom, kitchenette, washer and dryer. All new appliances and plenty of storage. A block away from Aldi's.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8340 SW 142nd St
8340 Southwest 142nd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautifully updated and spacious home made for entertaining in desirable Palmetto Bay on quiet street. Home has 3 Large Bedrooms 2 baths w/ closets galore. Comfortable floor plan, formal living and dining room, family room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
9403 SW 170th St
9403 SW 170th St, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Palmetto Bay - Excellent Schools - East of US 1 - Renovated w/New Kitchen, Bathrooms, tile floor in living areas, laminate in 2 bedrooms, tile in the 3rd. Washer & Dryer in A/C Laundry area, fruit trees galore, big fenced yard and Ready to Move-In.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
7515 SW 167 St
7515 Southwest 167th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Everything you wanted for a long or short term lease --Impact Windows-New Roof-Update kitchen-Open floor plan-Near Deering Estate. This 3/2 with screened in patio and beautiful oaks is the perfect rental.. Easy to show-Call for appointment!
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
14721 SW 87th Pl
14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
15837 SW 91st Ct
15837 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful, totally remodeled corner townhouse is a joy to see. It's located on a quiet street in the desirable Palmetto Bay Community. The tiled kitchen living and dining areas open to a screened patio for private outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
7427 SW 189th St
7427 Southwest 189th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3399 sqft
Amazing home at Cutler Cay Community 5Be/4.5Ba - Property Id: 179149 A MUST SEE!!! Move in ready large home. Has separate guest house/in law quarters with own bathroom.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9011 SW 138th St
9011 Southwest 138th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
The picture is of how unit will look similar to when construction is done. The unit is available August 1st, 2020. Brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave, oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9300 SW 132nd St
9300 Southwest 132nd Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NICELY UPDATED TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO THE FALLS AND THE YMCA. THIS RECENTLY RENOVATED CORNER PROPERTY FEATURES 2BED/2BATH, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER, AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
9149 SW 129th Ln
9149 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1396 sqft
Amazing 1 Story Townhouse at Briar Lake 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179706 A MUST SEE!!!...Available now, Briar Lake gated community completely updated and desirable 1 story townhouse with top of the line finishes. 3/2 w/huge master bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13120 SW 92nd Ave
13120 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,430
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like royalty in this updated Penthouse in Village at the Falls that has been completely renovated! Washer/Dryer in unit, new flooring, large living area, spacious & updated open kitchen (a chef's dream!), large master bedroom w/ walk in closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
7974 SW 194th St
7974 Southwest 194th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
3061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7974 SW 194th St in Cutler Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13868 SW 90th Ave
13868 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
THREE WISHES! QUALITY, CONVENIENCE & COMFORT.. Beautiful remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 Bath condo. Efficiently designed new kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer,tile floors throughout.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19120 SW 96th Ave
19120 Southwest 96th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Perrine
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.
Similar Pages
Palmetto Bay 1 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmetto Bay 3 BedroomsPalmetto Bay Apartments with BalconyPalmetto Bay Apartments with Garage
Palmetto Bay Apartments with GymPalmetto Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmetto Bay Apartments with ParkingPalmetto Bay Apartments with PoolPalmetto Bay Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL