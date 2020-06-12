/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
342 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15837 SW 91st Ct
15837 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
This beautiful, totally remodeled corner townhouse is a joy to see. It's located on a quiet street in the desirable Palmetto Bay Community. The tiled kitchen living and dining areas open to a screened patio for private outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
13718 SW 90th Ave
13718 Southwest 90th Avenue, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
DON'T MISS OUT!! THIS NEVER RENTED BEFORE, BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & SPACIOUS 2/2 FEATURES A SPECTACULAR OPEN KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOMS, 1ST FLOOR LOCATION WITH A PRIVATE PATIO, NEAR CLUBHOUSE AND BOTH COMMUNITY POOLS.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9209 SW 130th St
9209 Southwest 130th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
FABULOUS, one story, A+ Townhome in Briar Bay! Remodeled Kitchen and Baths! Custom multiple use Loft with Spiral staircase could be mini office, library or extra storage! Fenced back yard! Quick Approval! Choice Falls location - walk to Publix,
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Palmetto Bay
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
$
Glenvar Heights
41 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1321 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
$
Dadeland
63 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1061 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dadeland
193 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1155 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Richmond West
6 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riviera
40 Units Available
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
973 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
Sunset West
11 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
King Court
3 Units Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
929 sqft
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
King Court
9 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pinecrest
2 Units Available
Waterside Apartments
6763 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
969 sqft
Waterside Apartments is located at 6763 SW 88th Street, Miami, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Dadeland
5 Units Available
Bermuda Villas
7325 SW 82nd St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
$0 Admin Fee for New Move-Ins - Limited Time Offer! Nestled in the heart of Kendall, sits this intimate retreat from today’s daily pressures. Its magnificent resort-style setting and amenities offer a complete package for relaxation and enjoyment.
Similar Pages
Palmetto Bay 1 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmetto Bay 3 BedroomsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Balcony
Palmetto Bay Apartments with GaragePalmetto Bay Apartments with GymPalmetto Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL