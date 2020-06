Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious Palmetto Bay 3/2.5 town home, 1,667SF. Large kitchen with lots of counter space, large family room. 3 bedrooms on second floor, a balcony with pool view. Tile flooring throughout first floor, laminate wood on second. washer/dryer. Great location close to shopping, transportation, entertainment. Minutes to the Falls, Dadeland, and more. Must see.