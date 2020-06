Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful, totally remodeled corner townhouse is a joy to see. It's located on a quiet street in the desirable Palmetto Bay Community. The tiled kitchen living and dining areas open to a screened patio for private outdoor space. The master bedroom has a unique loft above the walk-in-closet for extra living or storage space. The entire upper level has beautiful over-sized white porcelain tiles. Located in a much sought-after school district, it is within walking distance of shopping, the busway and US-1. No pets allowed. View by appointment only.