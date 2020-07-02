101 TEREBRA CT

Amenities

3 BR 2.5 BA 2,118 sq ft home in beautiful Sawgrass Players Club. Gated community. Located on the golf course. Beautifully landscaped large fenced back yard, recently updated kitchen, wet bar, open floor plan, Italian tile, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, enclosed 200 sq ft lanai. 2 car garage, security system and much much more. Golf, Tennis, and Pool facilities offered in the community. Lawn service included in rent. Must see! Available Immediately. Tenant pays water and electric. Landlord pays for lawn service. Pets can be approved.