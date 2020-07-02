All apartments in Palm Valley
Find more places like 101 TEREBRA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Valley, FL
/
101 TEREBRA CT
Last updated April 21 2020 at 12:14 PM

101 TEREBRA CT

101 Terebra Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

101 Terebra Court, Palm Valley, FL 32082
Palm Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 BR 2.5 BA 2,118 sq ft home in beautiful Sawgrass Players Club. Gated community. Located on the golf course. Beautifully landscaped large fenced back yard, recently updated kitchen, wet bar, open floor plan, Italian tile, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, enclosed 200 sq ft lanai. 2 car garage, security system and much much more. Golf, Tennis, and Pool facilities offered in the community. Lawn service included in rent. Must see! Available Immediately. Tenant pays water and electric. Landlord pays for lawn service. Pets can be approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 TEREBRA CT have any available units?
101 TEREBRA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Valley, FL.
What amenities does 101 TEREBRA CT have?
Some of 101 TEREBRA CT's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 TEREBRA CT currently offering any rent specials?
101 TEREBRA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 TEREBRA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 TEREBRA CT is pet friendly.
Does 101 TEREBRA CT offer parking?
Yes, 101 TEREBRA CT offers parking.
Does 101 TEREBRA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 TEREBRA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 TEREBRA CT have a pool?
Yes, 101 TEREBRA CT has a pool.
Does 101 TEREBRA CT have accessible units?
No, 101 TEREBRA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 101 TEREBRA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 TEREBRA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 TEREBRA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 TEREBRA CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082

Similar Pages

Palm Valley 1 BedroomsPalm Valley 2 Bedrooms
Palm Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Valley Apartments with Parking
Palm Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville