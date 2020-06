3549 Forest Hill Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool clubhouse courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool

WELL MAINTAINED 2BR/2BA SECOND FLOOR CORNER UNIT LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY OF ROSEMONT. THIS LIGHT BRIGHT HOME FEATURES AN OPEN SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH TILE THROUGHOUT LIVING AREAS, NEWER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOM, 42'' UPPER KITCHEN CABINETS, SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER, AND A VIEW OF THE COURTYARD. THERE IS ADDITIONAL STORAGE ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND A PRIVATE ENTRY GATE. THIS WELL MAINTAINED GATED COMMUNITY INCLUDES A CLUBHOUSE AND POOL WHICH IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. MUST SEE!!!