Location Location Location, NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL, quick move-in, this is a house like is 2/1 with a large private entrance and fence, tile floors, hurricane impact windows, ample parking space, mango tree, you must see it. This property has window units A/C. This is a duplex with opposite entrances and separate yards, one water meter and tenants pay their water. The unit is rented as is and the price is firm.