9008 Sienna Moss Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed stainless steel pool playground tennis court

LOVELY TOWN HOME IN THE GATED MAGNOLIA PARK COMMUNITY. YOU WALK INTO YOUR NEWLY PAINTED OPEN FLOOR ROOM WITH LARGE LIVING AND KITCHEN VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT. KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND MAPLE CABINETS TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME WITH CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. BEDROOMS ARE FEATURED UPSTAIRS WITH A LOFT OR DEN AREA AND UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM! THE LARGE MASTER GIVES AMPLE SPACE FOR FURNITURE AND MASTER BATH HAS THAT SPA LIKE FEELING. WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB AND DUAL SINKS PLUS HIS AND HER CLOSETS! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MORE. PLUS YOU GET TO ENJOY ALL THE COMMUNITY HAS TO OFFER: POOL, PLAYGROUND AND TENNIS COURT!