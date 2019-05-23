7807 S 24th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely Updated Tampa BR/2BA w. Large Private Fenced Yard - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Nice layout bright home. Plenty of storage. Tiles in living, dining, kitchen and hallway. All bedrooms have Berber Carpet. Extremely large fence in front, back and side yard for those summer barbecues or to just relax with friends and family. 2 storage sheds in back. Separate laundry room with storage and W/D. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout. Quiet area -- this property will not last.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 954-400-8731.



