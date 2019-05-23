All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

7807 24th Avenue S, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely Updated Tampa BR/2BA w. Large Private Fenced Yard - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Nice layout bright home. Plenty of storage. Tiles in living, dining, kitchen and hallway. All bedrooms have Berber Carpet. Extremely large fence in front, back and side yard for those summer barbecues or to just relax with friends and family. 2 storage sheds in back. Separate laundry room with storage and W/D. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout. Quiet area -- this property will not last.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 954-400-8731.

(RLNE4884742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 S 24th Ave have any available units?
7807 S 24th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 7807 S 24th Ave have?
Some of 7807 S 24th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 S 24th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7807 S 24th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 S 24th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 S 24th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7807 S 24th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7807 S 24th Ave offers parking.
Does 7807 S 24th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 S 24th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 S 24th Ave have a pool?
No, 7807 S 24th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7807 S 24th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7807 S 24th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 S 24th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 S 24th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 S 24th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 S 24th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
