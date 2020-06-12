5328 Fallen Leaf Drive

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage, plus loft home has 2,200 SF of living space and conveniently located in Riverview. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful back splash, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The downstairs flooring is tile. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom is 16x13, Master bath this large shower, double sink vanity, walk-in closets. Upstairs area is all carpet. Loft/bonus room is (11x12). This beautiful home is located in Magnolia Park and offers easy access to major highways, shopping, restaurants. Community pool. Lawn Care is done by the HOA. HOA application is $100-can take 30 days for approval.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



