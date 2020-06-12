All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM

5328 Fallen Leaf Drive

5328 Fallen Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5328 Fallen Leaf Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
See the Video Property Tour

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage, plus loft home has 2,200 SF of living space and conveniently located in Riverview. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful back splash, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The downstairs flooring is tile. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom is 16x13, Master bath this large shower, double sink vanity, walk-in closets. Upstairs area is all carpet. Loft/bonus room is (11x12). This beautiful home is located in Magnolia Park and offers easy access to major highways, shopping, restaurants. Community pool. Lawn Care is done by the HOA. HOA application is $100-can take 30 days for approval.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive have any available units?
5328 Fallen Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive have?
Some of 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Fallen Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5328 Fallen Leaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

