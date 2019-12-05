506 Wheaton Trent Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2BR / 2.5BA - Spacious Palm River Townhome with attached 2-car garage! This open floor plan allows room to roam and features gorgeous hardwood floors with lovely neutral toned tiled areas, a complete stainless-steel appliance package, kitchen with island, spacious balcony and a wonderful view of nature! Quiet gated community with swimming pool. Conveniently close to all of Brandon, Downtown Tampa, historic Ybor City, Channelside, great shopping, dining and more! To view this beautiful home, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today! *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***