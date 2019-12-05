All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:44 AM

506 Wheaton Trent Place

506 Wheaton Trent Place · No Longer Available
Location

506 Wheaton Trent Place, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BR / 2.5BA - Spacious Palm River Townhome with attached 2-car garage! This open floor plan allows room to roam and features gorgeous hardwood floors with lovely neutral toned tiled areas, a complete stainless-steel appliance package, kitchen with island, spacious balcony and a wonderful view of nature! Quiet gated community with swimming pool. Conveniently close to all of Brandon, Downtown Tampa, historic Ybor City, Channelside, great shopping, dining and more! To view this beautiful home, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today! *** See the VIDEO TOUR of this home! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Wheaton Trent Place have any available units?
506 Wheaton Trent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 506 Wheaton Trent Place have?
Some of 506 Wheaton Trent Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Wheaton Trent Place currently offering any rent specials?
506 Wheaton Trent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Wheaton Trent Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Wheaton Trent Place is pet friendly.
Does 506 Wheaton Trent Place offer parking?
Yes, 506 Wheaton Trent Place offers parking.
Does 506 Wheaton Trent Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Wheaton Trent Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Wheaton Trent Place have a pool?
Yes, 506 Wheaton Trent Place has a pool.
Does 506 Wheaton Trent Place have accessible units?
No, 506 Wheaton Trent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Wheaton Trent Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Wheaton Trent Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Wheaton Trent Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 Wheaton Trent Place has units with air conditioning.

