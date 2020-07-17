Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool

4736 Somerset Hill Lane Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 08/01/2020. THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED WITHIN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF MAGNOLIA PARK, LOCATED OFF OF US 301 S AND FALKENBURG RD. HOME FEATURES CHEF'S DELITE KITCHEN, GRANITE/STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AND CHERRY WOOD CABINETS BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, 2 FULL BATHS UP, ONE HALF BATH DOWN, AND UPDATED LIGHTING. HOME HAS EASY ACCESS TO I-75 AND THE CROSSTOWN. LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, DINING, GAS STATIONS, PHARMACY, AND GROCERIES.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE5881431)