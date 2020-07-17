All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Location

4736 Somerset Hill Lane, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4736 Somerset Hill Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,399

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
4736 Somerset Hill Lane Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME CENTRALLY LOCATED - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 08/01/2020. THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED WITHIN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF MAGNOLIA PARK, LOCATED OFF OF US 301 S AND FALKENBURG RD. HOME FEATURES CHEF'S DELITE KITCHEN, GRANITE/STAINLESS APPLIANCES, AND CHERRY WOOD CABINETS BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, 2 FULL BATHS UP, ONE HALF BATH DOWN, AND UPDATED LIGHTING. HOME HAS EASY ACCESS TO I-75 AND THE CROSSTOWN. LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, DINING, GAS STATIONS, PHARMACY, AND GROCERIES.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE5881431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

