Magnolia Park Town Homes - Magnolia Park is tucked away in Riverview just off I-75. This unit is 1320 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs is a open concept with living/kitchen/dining. The upstairs has two bedrooms with their own bathrooms and plenty of closet space. The upstairs hallway has laundry hook-ups for convenience. The community features a playground and community pool. The community is 5 mins from the interstate and a half mile from the closest Publix and Starbucks. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4718 Chatterton Way have any available units?
4718 Chatterton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 4718 Chatterton Way have?
Some of 4718 Chatterton Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 Chatterton Way currently offering any rent specials?
4718 Chatterton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 Chatterton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4718 Chatterton Way is pet friendly.
Does 4718 Chatterton Way offer parking?
No, 4718 Chatterton Way does not offer parking.
Does 4718 Chatterton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 Chatterton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 Chatterton Way have a pool?
Yes, 4718 Chatterton Way has a pool.
Does 4718 Chatterton Way have accessible units?
No, 4718 Chatterton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 Chatterton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 Chatterton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4718 Chatterton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4718 Chatterton Way does not have units with air conditioning.