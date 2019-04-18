4718 Chatterton Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly pool dog park playground basketball court

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Magnolia Park Town Homes - Magnolia Park is tucked away in Riverview just off I-75. This unit is 1320 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs is a open concept with living/kitchen/dining. The upstairs has two bedrooms with their own bathrooms and plenty of closet space. The upstairs hallway has laundry hook-ups for convenience. The community features a playground and community pool. The community is 5 mins from the interstate and a half mile from the closest Publix and Starbucks. Call today for a showing.



