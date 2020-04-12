All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 3926 CAT MINT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
3926 CAT MINT STREET
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:44 PM

3926 CAT MINT STREET

3926 Cat Mint St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3926 Cat Mint St, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
The two-story Hampton townhome has an open-flow concept, with three bedrooms and two and one half bath. From the inviting entryway to the spacious kitchen, spending time with family or friends is always a pleasure. The kitchen features 36" Staggered Andover Nutmeg raised square panel cabinetry, onyx GE® appliances along with Ink Vesta granite-look laminate countertops. 18x18 Baja Tecate ceramic tile completes the look.

***** The house is empty; all pictures were virtually staged from model house. *****

Touchstone - new community filled with family & friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park, a splash pad and a playground.

Be the first to live in this brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 300 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 CAT MINT STREET have any available units?
3926 CAT MINT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 3926 CAT MINT STREET have?
Some of 3926 CAT MINT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 CAT MINT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3926 CAT MINT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 CAT MINT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3926 CAT MINT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3926 CAT MINT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3926 CAT MINT STREET offers parking.
Does 3926 CAT MINT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 CAT MINT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 CAT MINT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3926 CAT MINT STREET has a pool.
Does 3926 CAT MINT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3926 CAT MINT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 CAT MINT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 CAT MINT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3926 CAT MINT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3926 CAT MINT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 300 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa