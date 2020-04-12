3926 CAT MINT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher cats allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

The two-story Hampton townhome has an open-flow concept, with three bedrooms and two and one half bath. From the inviting entryway to the spacious kitchen, spending time with family or friends is always a pleasure. The kitchen features 36" Staggered Andover Nutmeg raised square panel cabinetry, onyx GE® appliances along with Ink Vesta granite-look laminate countertops. 18x18 Baja Tecate ceramic tile completes the look.



***** The house is empty; all pictures were virtually staged from model house. *****



Touchstone - new community filled with family & friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer. Its close proximity to Causeway Blvd. provides easy access to several shopping centers, restaurants and other retail establishments.



Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and a community park, a splash pad and a playground.



Be the first to live in this brand new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse.