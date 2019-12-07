All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
Find more places like 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
/
3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE

3313 Manor Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm River-Clair Mel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3313 Manor Cove Circle, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33578
Pavilion

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Free November Rent if your lease starts on or before 11/30/19. The sooner you move-in the more you save
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include a two-car garage, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a stylish tile backsplash. The bedrooms offer plush carpet floors, and the covered patio in the backyard is great for relaxing. Additionally, the HOA provides a clubhouse, gym, pool and tennis court as amenities for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE have any available units?
3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm River-Clair Mel.
Does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palm River-Clair Mel 2 BedroomsPalm River-Clair Mel 3 Bedrooms
Palm River-Clair Mel Apartments with BalconyPalm River-Clair Mel Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm River-Clair Mel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Combee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa