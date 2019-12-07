3313 MANOR COVE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Free November Rent if your lease starts on or before 11/30/19. The sooner you move-in the more you save

You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include a two-car garage, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the living areas. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a stylish tile backsplash. The bedrooms offer plush carpet floors, and the covered patio in the backyard is great for relaxing. Additionally, the HOA provides a clubhouse, gym, pool and tennis court as amenities for your enjoyment. Make this house your home and apply today!