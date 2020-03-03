All apartments in Palm River-Clair Mel
3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE
3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE

3107 Clifford Sample Drive · No Longer Available
Palm River-Clair Mel
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3107 Clifford Sample Drive, Palm River-Clair Mel, FL 33619

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLAIR MEL CITY - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM - Completely remodeled and move in ready! 4 bedroom, 2 bath with inside utility room, large living room, and a bonus room that would make a great office/den. Master has a large walk in closet/ Both bathrooms are completely redone. Fenced in back yard. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please contact our leasing department at (813) 743-4359, email at tp1-00480@rent.dynasty.com or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

(RLNE5252452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE have any available units?
3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm River-Clair Mel, FL.
What amenities does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE have?
Some of 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

