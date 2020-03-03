3107 CLIFFORD SAMPLE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLAIR MEL CITY - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM - Completely remodeled and move in ready! 4 bedroom, 2 bath with inside utility room, large living room, and a bonus room that would make a great office/den. Master has a large walk in closet/ Both bathrooms are completely redone. Fenced in back yard. Convenient location.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



For additional information, please contact our leasing department at (813) 743-4359, email at tp1-00480@rent.dynasty.com or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



