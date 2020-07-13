Apartment List
/
FL
/
palm harbor
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

27 Apartments under $900 for rent in Palm Harbor, FL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Furnished. Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. New Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathroom Vanity. Community Pool and Shuffleboard. Annual Rental Rate $900/month. Summer/Fall Rental Rate $800/month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Villas
24862 US HIGHWAY 19 N
24862 US Route 19, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
640 sqft
Lots of storage in this popular Hillcrest Villas spacious one bedroom / one bath unit with an updated kitchen. This unit is tiled throughout with neutral carpet in the bedroom. Huge screened porch across the back of the unit.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Dodge City
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Harbor
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
857 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6446 Pennsylvania Ave #3
6446 Pennsylvania Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
Unit #3 Available 08/01/20 Spacious apartment near shopping - Property Id: 235433 Beautiful property located within walking distance to the Recreation and Aquatic Center, downtown New Port Richey park and river.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Condo
7109 KIRSCH COURT
7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location. The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements. The HOA fee is included in the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kakusha
806 8TH AVENUE NW
806 8th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
One bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Pet friendly community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks in Largo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Old Northwest
301 Woodrow Ave Apt B
301 Woodrow Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGO VINTAGE 1/1 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IS WAITING FOR YOU!! Duplex studio home offers electric, water, sewer, gas and trash with lawn care. The spacious living room greets you upon entrance with views of a compact kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3595 Gardenia Pl
3595 Gardinia Place, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
950 sqft
At FLORAL GARDENS we look forward to show you why we are the right choice of homes for you. Our community is located in a great residential area, near Belcher Rd and East Bay Dr area, just few blocks away from the bus line and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt Groves
401 1ST AVENUE NE
401 1st Avenue Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath available now. Tucked back away from the road! This apartment has a covered porch, all tile, open concept living room / dining room and kitchen. Right around the corner from Largo Central Park. This apartment wont last long!

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2914 FORRESTAL COURT
2914 Forrestal Court, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
Great layout! This is a cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom town home. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that overlooks the living room/dining room combo. You have sliding glass doors that open from the Living room to closed porch.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
200 N BETTY LANE
200 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
875 sqft
Spacious and affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Clearwater. This 1st floor unit has a lovely view of the Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and a short drive to watch the sunsets on the beach.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shangri-La
250 ROSERY ROAD NW
250 Rosery Road Northwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
830 sqft
Recently updated, one bedroom, one and a half bath. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Half bath is in Florida Room. Recreation, heated pool. Walk to banking, groceries, restaurants, busses, etc. No pets. 55+ community.

July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Harbor Rent Report. Palm Harbor rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Harbor rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Harbor rents declined moderately over the past month

Palm Harbor rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Harbor stand at $1,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,333 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palm Harbor's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Harbor over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Harbor rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Harbor, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Harbor is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • Palm Harbor's median two-bedroom rent of $1,333 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palm Harbor fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Harbor than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor 3 BedroomsPalm Harbor Accessible ApartmentsPalm Harbor Apartments under $1,000Palm Harbor Apartments under $1,100
    Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconyPalm Harbor Apartments with GaragePalm Harbor Apartments with GymPalm Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Harbor Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalm Harbor Apartments with ParkingPalm Harbor Apartments with Pool
    Palm Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Harbor Cheap PlacesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Harbor Furnished ApartmentsPalm Harbor Luxury PlacesPalm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
    Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
    Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
    University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
    University of South Florida-St Petersburg