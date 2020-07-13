All apartments in Palm Coast
Integra Woods

Open Now until 6pm
1000 Integra Woods Blvd · (570) 360-5918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Integra Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
garage
parking
fire pit
playground
Comfort comes easy at Integra Woods. Our Palm Coast apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in Palm Coast, FL, is easy when you lease from Integra Woods. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Integra Woods.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $260 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300 non-refundable pet fee per each pet. Pet rent is $30 per month per pet. We do allow large dogs, but require any pet that is over 50 pounds to be on the 1st floor or on a 2nd floor above a garage. Breed restrictions to apply. We do require a meet and greet with each pet, where we take a picture for your file, as well as updated rabies certifications. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other. Surface Lot and Garages available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Integra Woods have any available units?
Integra Woods has 23 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does Integra Woods have?
Some of Integra Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Integra Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Integra Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Integra Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Integra Woods is pet friendly.
Does Integra Woods offer parking?
Yes, Integra Woods offers parking.
Does Integra Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Integra Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Integra Woods have a pool?
Yes, Integra Woods has a pool.
Does Integra Woods have accessible units?
No, Integra Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Integra Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Integra Woods has units with dishwashers.
