Integra Woods

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $260 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $300 non-refundable pet fee per each pet. Pet rent is $30 per month per pet. We do allow large dogs, but require any pet that is over 50 pounds to be on the 1st floor or on a 2nd floor above a garage. Breed restrictions to apply. We do require a meet and greet with each pet, where we take a picture for your file, as well as updated rabies certifications. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other. Surface Lot and Garages available. Please call for details.