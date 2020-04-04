All apartments in Palm City
3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:48 AM

3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle

3725 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle · (970) 250-1979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3725 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, guard-gated community in desirable Palm City, available for annual rental only on February 1 (possibly sooner). Private, fenced courtyard for outside living enjoyment. Full accordion hurricane shutters to keep you and your home protected in the event of a hurricane. Two bathrooms have been remodeled. Absolutely NO smokers and NO pets, sorry. Unfurnished. Homeowner requires first, last and security, good credit scores and clean background. Immediate access to both I-95 and FL Turnpike, as well as restaurants and shopping. Walking distance to Publix and the gym. Come enjoy Sunset Trace's 2 swimming pools, tennis, racquetball, basketball, as well as beautifully maintained grounds. Part of Martin County's A rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle have any available units?
3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle have?
Some of 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm City.
Does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle offer parking?
No, 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle has a pool.
Does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle have accessible units?
No, 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
