3725 SW Sunset Trace Circle

Absolutely beautiful and immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse, guard-gated community in desirable Palm City, available for annual rental only on February 1 (possibly sooner). Private, fenced courtyard for outside living enjoyment. Full accordion hurricane shutters to keep you and your home protected in the event of a hurricane. Two bathrooms have been remodeled. Absolutely NO smokers and NO pets, sorry. Unfurnished. Homeowner requires first, last and security, good credit scores and clean background. Immediate access to both I-95 and FL Turnpike, as well as restaurants and shopping. Walking distance to Publix and the gym. Come enjoy Sunset Trace's 2 swimming pools, tennis, racquetball, basketball, as well as beautifully maintained grounds. Part of Martin County's A rated schools.