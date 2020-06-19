All apartments in Palm City
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle

3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle · (772) 486-3900
Location

3662 Southwest Sunset Trace Circle, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design. Freshly updated and beautiful with new carpet upstairs, newer air conditioning system including UV filtration. This fabulous floor plan offers, great-room kitchen, dining, and living space. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with large windows and great light. Possible second master upstairs has ensuite bath shared. Full bath and laundry room downstairs. Living room opens to private screened patio. Lovely community, pet friendly with some restrictions. No age restrictions. Great investment for rentals. Community amenities include tennis, two heated pools, racquet ball, and basketball. Pet specifications. Dogs under 30lbs, No cats are permitted. $100 non refundable pet deposit.Monthly rent shall be an additional $25 per month, per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle have any available units?
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle have?
Some of 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle offer parking?
No, 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle has a pool.
Does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle have accessible units?
No, 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle has units with air conditioning.
