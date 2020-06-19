3662 SW Sunset Trace Circle

Amenities

Everybody's favorite 3-bedroom townhouse-the Wellesley in Sunset trace with master suite on the ground floor. Finally a great room open plan in a comfortable townhouse design. Freshly updated and beautiful with new carpet upstairs, newer air conditioning system including UV filtration. This fabulous floor plan offers, great-room kitchen, dining, and living space. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with large windows and great light. Possible second master upstairs has ensuite bath shared. Full bath and laundry room downstairs. Living room opens to private screened patio. Lovely community, pet friendly with some restrictions. No age restrictions. Great investment for rentals. Community amenities include tennis, two heated pools, racquet ball, and basketball. Pet specifications. Dogs under 30lbs, No cats are permitted. $100 non refundable pet deposit.Monthly rent shall be an additional $25 per month, per pet.