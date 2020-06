Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning Key West Style 3/2/1 Townhouse w/an Inviting Foyer entry leading to an open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook and Cherry Cabinets, granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths tiled floors throughout , newer carpets in all three bedrooms. Master suite with it's own entrance to the balcony. Over sized Laundry room. Close to area beaches and I-95.