Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

3040 SW Woodland Trail

3040 Southwest Woodland Trail · (772) 323-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3040 Southwest Woodland Trail, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City. All baths and kitchen have been renovated, laminate wood floors in all bedrooms with tile in main living areas, huge covered patio with screened pool and kiddie fence, fenced back yard with fortified retaining wall and steps to water, one car garage, newer appliances, and expanded driveway for extra vehicles with a cul-de-sac location. In "A" rated Bessey Creek Elem. and Hidden Oaks Middle School. Enjoy boating from your backyard and discover the beauty and charm of the Bessey Creek and St Lucie River. Owner allows dogs but no cats. $250 non refund able pet fee. First, Last and one month Security required. No smoking. Credit/Background check required at $30/adult. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and salt for the water conditioner. Boat lift is non-operational and not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 SW Woodland Trail have any available units?
3040 SW Woodland Trail has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3040 SW Woodland Trail have?
Some of 3040 SW Woodland Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 SW Woodland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3040 SW Woodland Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 SW Woodland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3040 SW Woodland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm City.
Does 3040 SW Woodland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3040 SW Woodland Trail does offer parking.
Does 3040 SW Woodland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 SW Woodland Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 SW Woodland Trail have a pool?
Yes, 3040 SW Woodland Trail has a pool.
Does 3040 SW Woodland Trail have accessible units?
No, 3040 SW Woodland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 SW Woodland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 SW Woodland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3040 SW Woodland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3040 SW Woodland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
