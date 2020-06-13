3040 SW Woodland Trail

Amenities

Pool and Lawn maintenance included in rent. Available immediatley. 4 bedroom, 3 bath waterfront home in Rustic Hills in Palm City. All baths and kitchen have been renovated, laminate wood floors in all bedrooms with tile in main living areas, huge covered patio with screened pool and kiddie fence, fenced back yard with fortified retaining wall and steps to water, one car garage, newer appliances, and expanded driveway for extra vehicles with a cul-de-sac location. In "A" rated Bessey Creek Elem. and Hidden Oaks Middle School. Enjoy boating from your backyard and discover the beauty and charm of the Bessey Creek and St Lucie River. Owner allows dogs but no cats. $250 non refund able pet fee. First, Last and one month Security required. No smoking. Credit/Background check required at $30/adult. Tenant responsible for electric, cable and salt for the water conditioner. Boat lift is non-operational and not included.