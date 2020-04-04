All apartments in Palm City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:38 AM

2985 SW Newberry Ct

2985 Southwest Newberry Court · (772) 485-0266
Location

2985 Southwest Newberry Court, Palm City, FL 34990

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3566 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.5 bath/ 3 car garage home will deliver a grand feel. Inside, find soaring, cathedral ceilings. The open floor plan is perfect for gatherings, with kitchen open to a generous living area. The master bedroom is large and also provides ample closet space. The master bath with Roman tub is a welcomed retreat. Upstairs find three more bedrooms and an oversized loft area providing you versatility, whether you need additional living or recreation space. Outside, a serene lake view and grassy yard allows you to maximize Florida living. The community is gated and also provides a pool, close proximity to A-rated schools, and easy access to highways and shopping. Small pets only considered on case-by-case basis. First/Last/Security to move-in; tenants must pass credit and background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 SW Newberry Ct have any available units?
2985 SW Newberry Ct has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2985 SW Newberry Ct have?
Some of 2985 SW Newberry Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 SW Newberry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2985 SW Newberry Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 SW Newberry Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 SW Newberry Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2985 SW Newberry Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2985 SW Newberry Ct does offer parking.
Does 2985 SW Newberry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2985 SW Newberry Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 SW Newberry Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2985 SW Newberry Ct has a pool.
Does 2985 SW Newberry Ct have accessible units?
No, 2985 SW Newberry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 SW Newberry Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 SW Newberry Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 SW Newberry Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2985 SW Newberry Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
