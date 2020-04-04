2985 SW Newberry Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.5 bath/ 3 car garage home will deliver a grand feel. Inside, find soaring, cathedral ceilings. The open floor plan is perfect for gatherings, with kitchen open to a generous living area. The master bedroom is large and also provides ample closet space. The master bath with Roman tub is a welcomed retreat. Upstairs find three more bedrooms and an oversized loft area providing you versatility, whether you need additional living or recreation space. Outside, a serene lake view and grassy yard allows you to maximize Florida living. The community is gated and also provides a pool, close proximity to A-rated schools, and easy access to highways and shopping. Small pets only considered on case-by-case basis. First/Last/Security to move-in; tenants must pass credit and background.