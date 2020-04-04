2985 SW Newberry Ct

Amenities
This exceptional annual rental provides you the space, Palm City location, and gated community you are looking for! Located in the sought-after gated community of Oakbrooke Estates, this 4 bedroom/3.5 bath/ 3 car garage home will deliver a grand feel. Inside, find soaring, cathedral ceilings. The open floor plan is perfect for gatherings, with kitchen open to a generous living area. The master bedroom is large and also provides ample closet space. The master bath with Roman tub is a welcomed retreat. Upstairs find three more bedrooms and an oversized loft area providing you versatility, whether you need additional living or recreation space. Outside, a serene lake view and grassy yard allows you to maximize Florida living. The community is gated and also provides a pool, close proximity to A-rated schools, and easy access to highways and shopping. Small pets only considered on case-by-case basis. First/Last/Security to move-in; tenants must pass credit and background.