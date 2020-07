Amenities

Monthly Rent Includes Internet, City Water, Trash, Exterior Pest Control, and Lawn Care * Tenant pays Electric * Enjoy this quiet neighborhood just over the Palm City Bridge * House on Dead End Street * Not far to Downtown Stuart or 95 * Key Less Entry * Washer/Dryer * New Ceiling Fans * Rent $1195 * Security Deposit $1600 *No Smoking on Property * Sorry No Pets * For 1-2 People