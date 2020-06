Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs. Bedroom has new carpet plenty of room for home office.The apartment is attached to the main house with its own entry & private patio. The rent includes electric, water, cable& wifi. One cat okay.