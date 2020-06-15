3400 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sip your favorite beverage from your 96 ft wraparound balcony while you enjoy views of the beautiful blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Turn towards the south side of your balcony to enjoy the blue ocean waters, alluring sunsets, and the nightlights of the city to the West. Inside you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms with an abundance of closet space, 3 full baths, and laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Enjoy open living areas perfect for entertaining as the kitchen opens to the dining and family rooms. The kitchen features white cabinets with stunning blue pearl granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy spectacular Intracoastal views from every room in this Palm Beach condo. All broker information deemed reliable and subject to errors and