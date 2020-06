Amenities

Lovely, Palm Beach, 2nd floor renovated unit. Can be furnished, real wood Parquet flooring in living room, ceramic tile in bedroom and Mexican tiled in back room which can be dining, Florida or office. Stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, range, and stand alone microwave. Walking distance to beach, Publix grocery store, restaurants for all your fine dining, shopping. Great Location!