Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2/2 remodeled condo located in the heart of PB Shores beach community. First or second floor condos available. Enjoy easy and tranquil living in updated condo with new bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and appliances and tile floors throughout. Community washer/dryer. Large living area inside and private screened patio. Enjoy your evenings relaxing with evening ocean breezes in the backyard or on the towns walking path located adjacent to your condo. Of take a stroll down to the always senic Sailfish Marina. Outdoor activities are limitless in this beach town. Parking passes available for community beach parking. Immediate occupancy available.