Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ice maker

Great 4 bedroom 3 bath Pool home located on the southern most point of Singer Island in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores, Best Little Town in Florida. Plenty of Parking, Separate Laundry room. The landlord pays lawn care and pool service Across the street from Sailfish Marina and a short walk to the beach, inlet, shopping and restaurants.