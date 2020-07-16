All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

5905 Triphammer Road

5905 Triphammer Road · (844) 874-2669
Location

5905 Triphammer Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33463

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5905 Triphammer Road Lake Worth FL · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home in a Great Location
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement

(RLNE5761092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Triphammer Road have any available units?
5905 Triphammer Road has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5905 Triphammer Road have?
Some of 5905 Triphammer Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Triphammer Road currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Triphammer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Triphammer Road pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Triphammer Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5905 Triphammer Road offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Triphammer Road offers parking.
Does 5905 Triphammer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Triphammer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Triphammer Road have a pool?
Yes, 5905 Triphammer Road has a pool.
Does 5905 Triphammer Road have accessible units?
No, 5905 Triphammer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Triphammer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5905 Triphammer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 Triphammer Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5905 Triphammer Road has units with air conditioning.
