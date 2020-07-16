All apartments in Palm Beach County
5803 Sullivan Road
Last updated June 24 2020 at 3:52 PM

5803 Sullivan Road

5803 Sullivan Road · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Sullivan Road have any available units?
5803 Sullivan Road has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5803 Sullivan Road currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Sullivan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Sullivan Road pet-friendly?
No, 5803 Sullivan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 5803 Sullivan Road offer parking?
No, 5803 Sullivan Road does not offer parking.
Does 5803 Sullivan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 Sullivan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Sullivan Road have a pool?
Yes, 5803 Sullivan Road has a pool.
Does 5803 Sullivan Road have accessible units?
No, 5803 Sullivan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Sullivan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5803 Sullivan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5803 Sullivan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5803 Sullivan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
