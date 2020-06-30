4355 Royal Banyan Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fresh paint throughout. Kitchen renovated with all new appliances. Washer and Dryer closet off Kitchen. New bathroom vanity, tub and tile in shower. All new ceiling fans. Small patio off kitchen sliding doors. Nice for grilling out. Great little place!