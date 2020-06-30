All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM

4355 Royal Banyan Way

4355 Royal Banyan Way · No Longer Available
Location

4355 Royal Banyan Way, Palm Beach County, FL 33461

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Fresh paint throughout. Kitchen renovated with all new appliances. Washer and Dryer closet off Kitchen. New bathroom vanity, tub and tile in shower. All new ceiling fans. Small patio off kitchen sliding doors. Nice for grilling out. Great little place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Royal Banyan Way have any available units?
4355 Royal Banyan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 4355 Royal Banyan Way have?
Some of 4355 Royal Banyan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 Royal Banyan Way currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Royal Banyan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Royal Banyan Way pet-friendly?
No, 4355 Royal Banyan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 4355 Royal Banyan Way offer parking?
No, 4355 Royal Banyan Way does not offer parking.
Does 4355 Royal Banyan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 Royal Banyan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Royal Banyan Way have a pool?
No, 4355 Royal Banyan Way does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Royal Banyan Way have accessible units?
No, 4355 Royal Banyan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Royal Banyan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 Royal Banyan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 Royal Banyan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 Royal Banyan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
