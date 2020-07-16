All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

269 Normandy F

269 Normandy Lane · (954) 205-7467
Location

269 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33484
Kings Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Tastefully remodeled corner unit with lots of natural light. Amazing opportunity to live in a resort style guard gated 55+ community. Custom kitchen with modern espresso cabinets, crown molding, LED hi hat lighting, all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. This open concept condo commands attention with all new flooring, new bathroom vanities, lighting, smooth ceilings and much more. This Condo has a new AC unit and thermostat, brand new washer and dryer, as well as water heater. This is a turnkey beautiful home and a wonderful location with lots of amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Normandy F have any available units?
269 Normandy F has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Normandy F have?
Some of 269 Normandy F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Normandy F currently offering any rent specials?
269 Normandy F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Normandy F pet-friendly?
No, 269 Normandy F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 269 Normandy F offer parking?
No, 269 Normandy F does not offer parking.
Does 269 Normandy F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 Normandy F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Normandy F have a pool?
Yes, 269 Normandy F has a pool.
Does 269 Normandy F have accessible units?
No, 269 Normandy F does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Normandy F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Normandy F has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Normandy F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 Normandy F has units with air conditioning.
