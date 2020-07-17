1145 Golden Lakes Blvd

Amenities
3 bedroom two bath for rent at Belvedere Isles, completely remodeled kitchen, cabinets, A/C, floors. Includes Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Modern Tile throughout the complete apartment. Balcony overlooking the water with sliding doors from living room! Community includes play area and pool. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more. Amenities include Pool, Sand Volleyball court, Picnic & Barb-cue Areas. Minutes from Turnpike & Highways, Malls, Restaurants, International Polo Club & Equestrian Center, International Airport, City...