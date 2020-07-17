All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
1145 Golden Lakes Blvd
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:04 PM

1145 Golden Lakes Blvd

1145 Golden Lakes Boulevard · (786) 263-2609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1145 Golden Lakes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Golden Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 713 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
3 bedroom two bath for rent at Belvedere Isles, completely remodeled kitchen, cabinets, A/C, floors. Includes Washer/Dryer inside the unit. Modern Tile throughout the complete apartment. Balcony overlooking the water with sliding doors from living room! Community includes play area and pool. Near major roads, shopping, highways, restaurants, beaches, parks. airport and more. Amenities include Pool, Sand Volleyball court, Picnic & Barb-cue Areas. Minutes from Turnpike & Highways, Malls, Restaurants, International Polo Club & Equestrian Center, International Airport, City...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd have any available units?
1145 Golden Lakes Blvd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Golden Lakes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd offer parking?
No, 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd has a pool.
Does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1145 Golden Lakes Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr
North Palm Beach, FL 33410
Gardens East
2750 Rio Vista Blvd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity