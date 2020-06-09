101 Wellington L

Amenities

Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely corner unit. Enjoy a beautiful view in your Florida room. Boasting a spacious floorplan with faux wood tile throughout, custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertop throughout and custom glass showers with designer tile. Guest bathroom features marble stone half walls. Master bathroom is open and airy with enclosed shower, his and hers sinks. Under and over kitchen cabinet lighting, complete with GE Profile appliances. Clean Unit, move in ready! residents of Century Village enjoy a myriad of resort-style amenities. Inside the 92,000 square-foot clubhouse residents have all the options they need to stay socially and physically active. See attached flyer for a full description of Century Village amenities.