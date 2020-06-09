All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:24 AM

101 Wellington L

101 Farnham Street · (561) 316-8711
Location

101 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely corner unit. Enjoy a beautiful view in your Florida room. Boasting a spacious floorplan with faux wood tile throughout, custom cabinetry throughout, granite countertop throughout and custom glass showers with designer tile. Guest bathroom features marble stone half walls. Master bathroom is open and airy with enclosed shower, his and hers sinks. Under and over kitchen cabinet lighting, complete with GE Profile appliances. Clean Unit, move in ready! residents of Century Village enjoy a myriad of resort-style amenities. Inside the 92,000 square-foot clubhouse residents have all the options they need to stay socially and physically active. See attached flyer for a full description of Century Village amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Wellington L have any available units?
101 Wellington L has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Wellington L have?
Some of 101 Wellington L's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Wellington L currently offering any rent specials?
101 Wellington L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Wellington L pet-friendly?
No, 101 Wellington L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 101 Wellington L offer parking?
Yes, 101 Wellington L offers parking.
Does 101 Wellington L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Wellington L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Wellington L have a pool?
Yes, 101 Wellington L has a pool.
Does 101 Wellington L have accessible units?
No, 101 Wellington L does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Wellington L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Wellington L has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Wellington L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Wellington L has units with air conditioning.
