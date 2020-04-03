228 EXPLORER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor . All utilities such as electric, Cable and internet are included in the price. This maintenance free community includes gated entry, resort style community pool, cabana, fitness room, and club room. The construction is concrete block, impact resistant glass windows, tile roof, and paver driveway. The community is conveniently located to Sarasota, Venice, Casey Key, the beaches, dining, shopping, the Legacy Trail, Oscar Scherer Park, and A+ Pineview School! Save money & closing costs with this beautiful unit!

May-November $2200.

December $3000. per month

January-March $4000. per month (3 month minimum January-March)

April $3000.