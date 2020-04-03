All apartments in Osprey
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

228 EXPLORER DRIVE

228 Explorer Drive · (941) 221-0155
Location

228 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL 34229
Sarabay Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor . All utilities such as electric, Cable and internet are included in the price. This maintenance free community includes gated entry, resort style community pool, cabana, fitness room, and club room. The construction is concrete block, impact resistant glass windows, tile roof, and paver driveway. The community is conveniently located to Sarasota, Venice, Casey Key, the beaches, dining, shopping, the Legacy Trail, Oscar Scherer Park, and A+ Pineview School! Save money & closing costs with this beautiful unit!
May-November $2200.
December $3000. per month
January-March $4000. per month (3 month minimum January-March)
April $3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE have any available units?
228 EXPLORER DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE have?
Some of 228 EXPLORER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 EXPLORER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
228 EXPLORER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 EXPLORER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 228 EXPLORER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osprey.
Does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 228 EXPLORER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 EXPLORER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 228 EXPLORER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 228 EXPLORER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 EXPLORER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 EXPLORER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 EXPLORER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
