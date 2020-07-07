All apartments in Osceola County
Osceola County, FL
7241 Mystic Brook Way
7241 Mystic Brook Way

7241 Mystuc Brook Way · No Longer Available
7241 Mystuc Brook Way, Osceola County, FL 33896

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a Single-Family Home located in the community of Ashebrook. One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. The kitchen is open and boasts a large island, perfect for entertaining! The bedrooms are in a split plan with two bedrooms in the front of the home that share a full bath. The master bedroom has a nice size walk in closet, master bath and linen closet. The community provides a play area and park, walking trails and nature preserve. Near world-renowned golf courses and shopping. Convenient to highways and area attractions

To view a full 360 tour of this home, copy and paste the following link to your browser. https://players.cupix.com/p/Y2Pt4yXR

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

