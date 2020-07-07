7241 Mystic Brook Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a Single-Family Home located in the community of Ashebrook. One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. The kitchen is open and boasts a large island, perfect for entertaining! The bedrooms are in a split plan with two bedrooms in the front of the home that share a full bath. The master bedroom has a nice size walk in closet, master bath and linen closet. The community provides a play area and park, walking trails and nature preserve. Near world-renowned golf courses and shopping. Convenient to highways and area attractions



To view a full 360 tour of this home, copy and paste the following link to your browser. https://players.cupix.com/p/Y2Pt4yXR