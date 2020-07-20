All apartments in Osceola County
Osceola County, FL
713 Stonewyk Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

713 Stonewyk Way

713 Stonewyk Way · No Longer Available
Location

713 Stonewyk Way, Osceola County, FL 34744
Remington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Excellent location!!!!! 3/2 home in Remington - Property Id: 139267

This is the one! move in condition 3 bedrooms 2 baths living room and dining room open to a great room. dinette and breakfast bar off the kitchen. ceramic tile all over the house. New kitchen cabinets with granite. One story. You will love to just relax in a golf gated community that also has a community pool and recreational building. About 30 minutes to Orlando International Airport, and few minutes to florida Turnpike, a few minutes to Lake Toho in Kissimmee and E Lake Toho in St Cloud. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family.

NOTE: NEED TO PAY DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH + LAST MONTH TOTAL $4,800 TO START LEASE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139267
Property Id 139267

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5367049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Stonewyk Way have any available units?
713 Stonewyk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 713 Stonewyk Way have?
Some of 713 Stonewyk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Stonewyk Way currently offering any rent specials?
713 Stonewyk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Stonewyk Way pet-friendly?
No, 713 Stonewyk Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 713 Stonewyk Way offer parking?
No, 713 Stonewyk Way does not offer parking.
Does 713 Stonewyk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 Stonewyk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Stonewyk Way have a pool?
Yes, 713 Stonewyk Way has a pool.
Does 713 Stonewyk Way have accessible units?
No, 713 Stonewyk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Stonewyk Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Stonewyk Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Stonewyk Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Stonewyk Way does not have units with air conditioning.
