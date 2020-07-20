713 Stonewyk Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Excellent location!!!!! 3/2 home in Remington - Property Id: 139267



This is the one! move in condition 3 bedrooms 2 baths living room and dining room open to a great room. dinette and breakfast bar off the kitchen. ceramic tile all over the house. New kitchen cabinets with granite. One story. You will love to just relax in a golf gated community that also has a community pool and recreational building. About 30 minutes to Orlando International Airport, and few minutes to florida Turnpike, a few minutes to Lake Toho in Kissimmee and E Lake Toho in St Cloud. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family.



NOTE: NEED TO PAY DEPOSIT + FIRST MONTH + LAST MONTH TOTAL $4,800 TO START LEASE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139267

Property Id 139267



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5367049)