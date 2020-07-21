All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

5215 Rambling Road

5215 Rambling Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5215 Rambling Rd, Osceola County, FL 34771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Brand New 3/2 Energy Efficient Home in St. Cloud Near Lake Nona - Brand new beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom energy efficient home near Lake Nona. The Tomoka floor plan offers maximum livability across a single story open floor plan with a 2 car garage and many upgrades to include tile throughout main living areas, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters in kitchen and bathrooms, spacious kitchen with island, 2 walk-in closets in the master, spacious laundry room with cabinets and counter top, and a covered patio that overlooks a pond with a walking path and benches! Located in Wiggins Reserve just off Narcoossee Road, in St. Cloud, Florida only minutes from the Orlando International Airport, Medical City/Lake Nona, and various community parks. This exclusive community will consist of only 39 home sites upon completion. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. A small dog may be considered with non-refundable pet fee. Breed and age restrictions apply. Apply online at www.CFRMgmt.com. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5451970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Rambling Road have any available units?
5215 Rambling Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 5215 Rambling Road have?
Some of 5215 Rambling Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Rambling Road currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Rambling Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Rambling Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 Rambling Road is pet friendly.
Does 5215 Rambling Road offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Rambling Road offers parking.
Does 5215 Rambling Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Rambling Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Rambling Road have a pool?
No, 5215 Rambling Road does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Rambling Road have accessible units?
No, 5215 Rambling Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Rambling Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Rambling Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 Rambling Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 Rambling Road does not have units with air conditioning.
