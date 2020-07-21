5215 Rambling Road

Amenities

Beautiful Brand New 3/2 Energy Efficient Home in St. Cloud Near Lake Nona - Brand new beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom energy efficient home near Lake Nona. The Tomoka floor plan offers maximum livability across a single story open floor plan with a 2 car garage and many upgrades to include tile throughout main living areas, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters in kitchen and bathrooms, spacious kitchen with island, 2 walk-in closets in the master, spacious laundry room with cabinets and counter top, and a covered patio that overlooks a pond with a walking path and benches! Located in Wiggins Reserve just off Narcoossee Road, in St. Cloud, Florida only minutes from the Orlando International Airport, Medical City/Lake Nona, and various community parks. This exclusive community will consist of only 39 home sites upon completion. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. A small dog may be considered with non-refundable pet fee. Breed and age restrictions apply. Apply online at www.CFRMgmt.com. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5451970)