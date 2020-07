Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage clubhouse microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Lake Nona area For those who want a GETAWAY from the North but aren’t completely certain, this HOME is for YOU! This HOUSE has it all! With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, home with tile everywhere and carpet in the bedrooms. The home is also located conveniently near major locations and Orlando VA Hospital, Nemours Hospital & Florida Hospital Health Park Lake Nona, near dining shopping, the community clubhouse in close proximity.