5099 CASPIAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

You'll be impressed! Live in the beautiful gated community of Lakeshore at Narcoossee in this three bedroom, three bath contemporary townhouse; minutes from LAKE NONA. This spacious floor plan delivers a gathering room with tile floors and open kitchen with wraparound countertop and breakfast bar. Down the hall, off the foyer, is a guest bath and a bedroom that could also make a great office. Upstairs you will find an owner suite with linen closet, walk in closet and a shower large enough for two! A second owner suite makes a great guest room or child's bedroom. Do you like to entertain? Invite your friends and grill out on the private patio! This community offers water access to Fells Cove and boat slip rentals. Close to schools, shopping, dining and golf!! Make an appointment to preview this townhome today.