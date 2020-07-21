All apartments in Osceola County
5099 CASPIAN STREET
5099 CASPIAN STREET

5099 Caspian Street · No Longer Available
5099 Caspian Street, Osceola County, FL 34771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
You'll be impressed! Live in the beautiful gated community of Lakeshore at Narcoossee in this three bedroom, three bath contemporary townhouse; minutes from LAKE NONA. This spacious floor plan delivers a gathering room with tile floors and open kitchen with wraparound countertop and breakfast bar. Down the hall, off the foyer, is a guest bath and a bedroom that could also make a great office. Upstairs you will find an owner suite with linen closet, walk in closet and a shower large enough for two! A second owner suite makes a great guest room or child's bedroom. Do you like to entertain? Invite your friends and grill out on the private patio! This community offers water access to Fells Cove and boat slip rentals. Close to schools, shopping, dining and golf!! Make an appointment to preview this townhome today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5099 CASPIAN STREET have any available units?
5099 CASPIAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 5099 CASPIAN STREET have?
Some of 5099 CASPIAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5099 CASPIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5099 CASPIAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5099 CASPIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5099 CASPIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 5099 CASPIAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5099 CASPIAN STREET offers parking.
Does 5099 CASPIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5099 CASPIAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5099 CASPIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 5099 CASPIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5099 CASPIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5099 CASPIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5099 CASPIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5099 CASPIAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 5099 CASPIAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 5099 CASPIAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
