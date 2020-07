Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4/2.5 home in Blackstone - Beautiful 2-story home in gated community is available now. Enjoy the water view from your screened porch. All 4 bedrooms and the 2 full baths are upstairs; powder room is downstairs. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, a double vanity and a garden tub. The flooring is carpet in all living areas with ceramic tiles in the kitchen, foyer and baths. The home has an interior laundry room and a 2-car garage. This home is located just south of Lake Nona and is very convenient to the Medical City and Orlando's International Airport. Owner/ Agent. Pets will not be considered at this property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5917280)