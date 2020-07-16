4721 TRIBUTE TRAIL

Amenities

LIKE NEW TOWNHOME! Internet, Cable, and home phone included in the rent. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home in Storey Lake ready NOW for move-in! Very central location. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Disney Parks and major highways, Home features open floor plan on the first floor including kitchen with quartz countertop, island and “slate” appliances. The “Ring Door Bell” and “Alexa” features are included for security and comfort. The townhome is built with energy saving features. Grand suite includes walk-in closet and separate shower and jacuzzi style bathtub. Upgraded carpet on the second floor including stairs and all bedrooms. Upstairs laundry room. Come live The Storey Lake Lifestyle!